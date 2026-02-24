Shorewood / Einstein orchestra teacher inducted into Washington Music Educators Association Hall of Fame

Karen Helseth inducted into Washington Music

Educators Hall of Fame

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools Congratulations to our very own Karen Helseth, Orchestra Teacher at Shorewood High School and Einstein Middle School, on her induction into the Washington Music Educators Association Hall of Fame! Congratulations to our very own Karen Helseth, Orchestra Teacher at Shorewood High School and Einstein Middle School, on her induction into the Washington Music Educators Association Hall of Fame!





Her excellence in teaching, dedicated service and mentorship, and inspiring leadership have made a lasting impact on generations of Shoreline students.





We are so proud to celebrate this well-deserved achievement. Thank you, Karen, for the countless lives you’ve touched through your passion for music and commitment to students!



