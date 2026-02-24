Shorewood / Einstein orchestra teacher inducted into Washington Music Educators Association Hall of Fame

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Karen Helseth inducted into Washington Music
Educators Hall of Fame
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Congratulations to our very own Karen Helseth, Orchestra Teacher at Shorewood High School and Einstein Middle School, on her induction into the Washington Music Educators Association Hall of Fame!

Karen was honored at the Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA) annual conference and added to this distinguished list of educators in recognition of her profound contributions to music education and student musicians in our community. 

Her excellence in teaching, dedicated service and mentorship, and inspiring leadership have made a lasting impact on generations of Shoreline students.

We are so proud to celebrate this well-deserved achievement. Thank you, Karen, for the countless lives you’ve touched through your passion for music and commitment to students!


