Jobs: WSDOT Quality Verification Inspector (TE2) In-Training

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

WSDOT
Quality Verification Inspector (TE2) In-Training 
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$68,014 – $100,951 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 to join the Northwest Region (NWR) Snohomish/King Construction team. This role supports the organization’s mission by ensuring highway projects are built in compliance with contract documents and mandatory standards. 

This is accomplished by inspecting contract work, keeping accurate, complete, and detailed field records, ensuring that environmental regulations are being adhered to in a safe manner.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


