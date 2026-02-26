Dance to the lively music of Scandinavia at Third Place Commons February 27, 2026

Six Feet Back Band plays the sounds of Scandinavia Join us this Friday on the Commons Stage at 7pm for the wonderful sounds of Scandinavia! Join us this Friday on the Commons Stage at 7pm for the wonderful sounds of Scandinavia!





The Six Feet Back Band brings the traditional tunes of Norway, Denmark, and Sweden to life.





Featuring Nick Ericson on the torader (button accordion), Jared MacFarlane on fiddle, Lydia on flute, and Lyn Jackson on guitar and banjo—along with other local folk favorites.





It’s going to be a night of high energy and beautiful music you can dance or listen to.





Whether you're a fan of Nordic folk or just looking for a reason to get up and dance, we’d love to see you there!





