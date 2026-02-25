What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – February 25 – March 3
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
By: Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – February 25 – March 3
Shoreline is showing up with a week full of opportunities to learn, reflect, connect, and get involved. From powerful community conversations like Dante King’s keynote at Shoreline College and an inside look at the importance of hyperlocal journalism, to hands-on workshops, homebuying classes, gardening seminars, film festivals, tastings, and live music, there’s a meaningful mix of education and entertainment happening across the city.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Dante King at Shoreline College
Wednesday, February 25 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Community College
Join us in this thought-provoking keynote, Dante King will explore the systemic nature of anti-blackness in America, its psychological and sociocultural dimensions, and the ways it continues to shape our communities today. Drawing on historical research, lived experiences and contemporary examples, this keynote will challenge participants to confront uncomfortable truths while offering a vision for equity, justice, and collective healing.
Why Hyperlocal Journalism Matters
Saturday, February 28 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline Library
On February 28, we’ll be hosting a casual conversation on hyperlocal journalism and its role in civic life. We’ll be joined by Teresa Wippel of My Edmonds News, Oliver Moffat of The InterUrban Canopy, and David Mendez of The Osprey to talk about how journalism can support public engagement and social resiliency, how we can help keep it alive, and whether we should ever, ever read the comment section.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Paperwork and Packing Tape: What You Need for the Next Chapter
Wednesday, February 25 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Learn about essential documents like wills and power of attorney, and get a roadmap for decluttering and downsizing with confidence.
Financial Literacy Month - Home Buying 101: Why Rent When You Can Own
Wednesday, February 25 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Third Place Commons
In today’s presentation we will learn about homebuyer loans, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional financing options, along with how to qualify, prepare and get the most out of your money. We will also talk about establishing realistic goals and how to make a successful offer in today’s market.
Volunteer Training and Refresher at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, February 25 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
This is a great opportunity to learn more about how you can get involved with the community and help out at the Shoreline Tool Library.
NY Dog Film Festival - at Landmark Crest Cinema Center, Shoreline
Wednesday, February 25 7:00 PM, Landmark’s Crest Cinema Center
One-night-only celebrations of our favorite furry stars!
Ballinger Thriftway Ambassador Cellars Tasting!
Friday, February 27 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Ballinger Thriftway
Stop by the Ballinger Thriftway each week for weekly wine/spirit/beer tastings.
FREE Class - Simplify The Homebuying Process
Saturday, February 28 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM, Ballinger BECU
This FREE Homebuying class will share key resources and demonstrate how BECU can support you on the path to homeownership.
Shoreline Cooperative Preschool Open House
Saturday, February 28 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline Cooperative Preschool
We can’t wait to welcome you into our classroom, open up the playground gates, and introduce our wonderful teachers!
Getting Your Hands Dirty: Veggie Gardening 102
Saturday, February 28 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Sky Nursery
Okay, so you've grown a vegetable or two in your time, sure. But how can you optimize your garden to reach your harvest goals?
Book Signing: "Feasts of Good Fortune" by Hsiao Ching Chou and Meilee Chou Riddle
Saturday, February 28 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
Come to Shoreline T&C to meet celebrated cookbook authors Hsiao-Ching Chou and Meilee Chou Riddle, who will be signing copies of their book "Feasts of Good Fortune," a joyful, deeply personal celebration of Lunar New Year food and tradition.
Succeeding with Roses
Saturday, February 28 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Sky Nursery
Learn everything you need to know to succeed in growing your very own roses in your own backyard or patio. It’s easier than you think!
GADZ plays the Songbooks
Saturday, February 28 7:00 PM, Third Place Commons
Perform interpretations of songbook classics for your listening and dancing pleasure.
Alzheimer’s Association Special Presentation Series at Laurel Cove
Tuesday, March 3 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Laurel Cove Community- Assisted Living & Senior Care Community Shoreline
We are pleased to announce that Laurel Cove is joining forces with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring you a Special Presentation Series focused on raising awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia and improving the lives of all those impacted by it. This session will focus on 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Third Place Commons Community Breakfast 2026
Wednesday, March 4 7:00 AM - 8:45 AM, Third Place Commons
As our largest fundraiser of the year, the Breakfast is a meaningful way to support the hundreds of free performances, events, and activities that serve the community year-round.
Shoreline Community Resource Fair
Thursday, March 5 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM, Spartan Recreation Center
Meet community organizations offering support with health, food, clothing, childcare, and day camp resources. This free event is a great opportunity to learn what’s available in our community and discover helpful services that support you and your family.
Shoreline Comic Con
Friday, March 13 2:30 PM - 9:00 PM, Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
Celebrate your favorite fandoms at the Teen Center’s Comic Con! Join other teens for a day filled with cosplay, games, art, and trivia. Explore themed activities, show off your costume, and connect with friends who share your interests in comics, anime, movies, and gaming.
LANTERN FESTIVAL Hosted by Shorelake Arts
Saturday, March 14 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Shoreline College
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative, Phases Clinic, Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here
Posted by DKH at 5:20 AM
Tags: what's happening
0 comments:
Post a Comment