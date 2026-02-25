Four Shoreline schools receive Music Program Grants from Women’s University Club Foundation

“We were delighted to fund these grant applications,” says Susan Norton, Chair of the 2025 Music Counts! Committee. “Area public school music teachers can easily find our short-and easy application online at Women's University Club Grants to K–12 Music Programs."

“Our greatest pleasure is raising money at our Cabaret—and then giving it all away to schools so students can learn to make music,” said Norton. “Truly, we know we’re helping give them a gift of a lifetime.”









The Women’s University Club of Seattle Foundation, a public charitable trust established in 2005, supports scholarship, historic preservation, and community education and outreach.



Schools like these then use grant money for basic classroom needs such as sheet music, instrument repairs and accessories, educational materials, coaching, and purchase of instruments. This year, 21 schools won more than a combined $11,000 in awards, benefiting almost 6,000 of their students.Norton noted that, for almost two decades, the Music Counts! Grant program has raised funds for schools at their annual Cabaret, which features performances by talented high school ensembles that have received grants.This year’s Cabaret will feature a Garfield High School jazz ensemble, Bellevue High School’s jazz chorus, and a 21-piece jazz band from Hazen High School of Renton. It is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 from 7-9pm.