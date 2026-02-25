Four Shoreline schools receive Music Program Grants from Women’s University Club Foundation
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
|Photo courtesy Women's University Club Foundation
Two area elementary schools, Meridian Park and Lake Forest Park, as well as Shorecrest High School and Einstein Middle School have just been awarded grants to support their music programs.
The grants, made by the Women’s University Club of Seattle Foundation, support struggling public school music programs through their Music Counts! Program.
Schools like these then use grant money for basic classroom needs such as sheet music, instrument repairs and accessories, educational materials, coaching, and purchase of instruments. This year, 21 schools won more than a combined $11,000 in awards, benefiting almost 6,000 of their students.
This year’s Cabaret will feature a Garfield High School jazz ensemble, Bellevue High School’s jazz chorus, and a 21-piece jazz band from Hazen High School of Renton. It is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 from 7-9pm.
“We were delighted to fund these grant applications,” says Susan Norton, Chair of the 2025 Music Counts! Committee. “Area public school music teachers can easily find our short-and easy application online at Women's University Club Grants to K–12 Music Programs."
“Our greatest pleasure is raising money at our Cabaret—and then giving it all away to schools so students can learn to make music,” said Norton. “Truly, we know we’re helping give them a gift of a lifetime.”
Tickets for the Roaring 20’s dessert fest are available here for $35. Club members and all jazz lovers of every age and sex are invited to attend. More information is online here
The Women’s University Club of Seattle Foundation, a public charitable trust established in 2005, supports scholarship, historic preservation, and community education and outreach.
