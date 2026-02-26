Jobs: CMO Fellowship
Thursday, February 26, 2026
City of Shoreline
Salary: $31.97 - $38.89 Hourly
Opening date: 2/20/2026
Closing date: 3/30/2026 11:59 PM Pacific
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
Flexible schedule with up to 19 authorized hours per week, June 2026 through May 2027
Do you have a passion for public service? Do you want to make a positive impact on your community? The City of Shoreline is looking for a talented and innovative future leader seeking meaningful opportunities to explore local government management to join our team for this unique professional development opportunity. The City Manager's Office Fellowship is a one-year career development opportunity designed to attract, develop, and retain talented emerging professionals in city government. The City Manager's Office Fellow works under the direction of the City Manager's Office, playing a leading role coordinating, facilitating and managing city projects and programs across the organization. The Fellow will routinely interact with city leadership and attend high-level meetings to be exposed to the responsibilities of each department and current local government issues.
At the City of Shoreline you'll be part of a team committed to providing exceptional customer service, upholding the public interest and being a part of the community vision. Our people bring unique skills and qualities to the table, embrace the values of integrity, teamwork, respect, innovation, and sustainability, in addition to taking pride in their work. You'll work in an environment where being innovative, collaborative, and future focused are the status quo. Shoreline's diversity is our strength. It's what makes the City of Shoreline an exciting place to live, work, and play.
The City Manager's Office Fellowship accepts applicants that have completed at least one year of coursework toward a Masters of Public Administration, Masters of Public Policy, or Masters of Political Science. This Fellowship position is for a 12-month period (approximately June through May) and is eligible for PERS retirement.
Please apply at: CMO - Fellowship
