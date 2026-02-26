Memoir Writing Group at the Senior Activity Center

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Memoir Writing Group

We’ve all got a lifetime of stories. Join Arlene every 1st and 3rd Thursday to work on and share your short memoirs. 

Practice preserving your memories in writing with this supportive and encouraging group! - - If you've written any short memoir pieces, you are encouraged to bring them to share with the group!

WHEN: Thursday - 3/5 3/19 4/2 4/16 from 10:00 - 11:30am

COST: Per Class - Members $4 - Non-Members $8

REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536


Posted by DKH at 12:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  