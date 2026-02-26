Memoir Writing Group at the Senior Activity Center





We’ve all got a lifetime of stories. Join Arlene every 1st and 3rd Thursday to work on and share your short memoirs.





Practice preserving your memories in writing with this supportive and encouraging group! - - If you've written any short memoir pieces, you are encouraged to bring them to share with the group!





WHEN: Thursday - 3/5 3/19 4/2 4/16 from 10:00 - 11:30am



COST: Per Class - Members $4 - Non-Members $8



REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536





