Finley Houck in running for The Herald's Prep Athlete of the Week
Friday, February 27, 2026
|Finley Houck. Photo by
Leyton Houck
Shorewood wrestler Finley Houck is a candidate for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Feb. 8-14.
Finley won the 3A girls 115 lb State Champion with a decisive 9-1 major decision in her finals bout.
Houck is also the first girl to be a 4-time state placer, and only the 2nd Shorewood wrestler ever to achieve this honor.
Voting closes at midnight Sunday.
