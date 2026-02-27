Finley Houck in running for The Herald's Prep Athlete of the Week

Friday, February 27, 2026

Finley Houck. Photo by
Leyton Houck
Shorewood wrestler Finley Houck is a candidate for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Feb. 8-14.

Finley won the 3A girls 115 lb State Champion with a decisive 9-1 major decision in her finals bout. 

Houck is also the first girl to be a 4-time state placer, and only the 2nd Shorewood wrestler ever to achieve this honor.

