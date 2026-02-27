Ballinger Thriftway competes in Can Madness event
Friday, February 27, 2026
20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 in Ballinger Village is competing against other grocery stores to collect the largest number of cans of food for Hopelink in the Fight Against Hunger February 27 to April 3, 2026.
"We are hosting a friendly competition between our store and other to see who can come out on top for food donations. Cash donations bins are located at checkstands."
Every item donated gets you one raffle ticket. Names drawn will get the chance to purchase an allocated whiskey.
