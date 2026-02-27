All school levies pass in King County - one bond fails

Friday, February 27, 2026

Echo Lake Elementary, Shoreline School District
13 King County school districts had levies on the February 10, 2026 ballot. 

They all passed.

Three districts had an approval rate over 70%
  • Mercer Island 74% - 4 elementary schools; 1 middle; 1 high school
  • Vashon Island 77% -  3 schools 1 elementary 1 middle 1 high school

Riverview had a bond issue on the ballot which failed. Northshore had a bond issue that passed. The bonds were for capital expenses - new school, upgrading current schools. and the like.


