All school levies pass in King County - one bond fails
Friday, February 27, 2026
|Echo Lake Elementary, Shoreline School District
They all passed.
Three districts had an approval rate over 70%
- Mercer Island 74% - 4 elementary schools; 1 middle; 1 high school
- Vashon Island 77% - 3 schools 1 elementary 1 middle 1 high school
- Shoreline 73% for the regular levy and 77% for the technology levy Here's a list of schools in the Shoreline district
Riverview had a bond issue on the ballot which failed. Northshore had a bond issue that passed. The bonds were for capital expenses - new school, upgrading current schools. and the like.
0 comments:
Post a Comment