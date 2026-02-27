All school levies pass in King County - one bond fails

Echo Lake Elementary, Shoreline School District 13 King County school districts had levies on the February 10, 2026 ballot. 13 King County school districts had levies on the February 10, 2026 ballot.





They all passed.





Mercer Island 74% - 4 elementary schools; 1 middle; 1 high school Vashon Island 77% - 3 schools 1 elementary 1 middle 1 high school Shoreline 73% for the regular levy and 77% for the technology levy Here's a list of schools in the Shoreline district Three districts had an approval rate over 70%

Riverview had a bond issue on the ballot which failed. Northshore had a bond issue that passed. The bonds were for capital expenses - new school, upgrading current schools. and the like.







