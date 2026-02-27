Jersey Mike’s 16th Annual “Month of Giving” Celebrates Special Olympics Athletes Nationwide

Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving campaign culminates with “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 25, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state programs attending the USA Games.

During the month of March, Jersey Mike’s customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a donation when placing their order to help 44 local Team Washington athletes and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.The games will be held June 20-26, 2026 in locations across Minnesota’s Twin Cities, with the University of Minnesota as the official host venue. Nearly 3,000 athletes will compete in 16 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming and basketball, with pickleball and cornhole making their debut.