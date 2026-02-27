Jersey Mike’s 16th Annual “Month of Giving” Celebrates Special Olympics Athletes Nationwide
Friday, February 27, 2026
|Shoreline Jersey Mike's in Aurora Village
During the month of March, Jersey Mike’s customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a donation when placing their order to help 44 local Team Washington athletes and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.
The games will be held June 20-26, 2026 in locations across Minnesota’s Twin Cities, with the University of Minnesota as the official host venue. Nearly 3,000 athletes will compete in 16 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming and basketball, with pickleball and cornhole making their debut.
Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving campaign culminates with “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 25, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state programs attending the USA Games.
On Day of Giving every single dollar that comes in nationwide, whether in-store, online or through the app, will go to the cause. Day of Giving is Jersey Mike’s busiest day of the year, when some crews arrive as early as 4 a.m.
The Month of Giving traditionally supports more than 200 local charities nationwide. For the second time in the 16-year history of Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will support this single, important cause dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities (ID), a mission that transcends the boundaries of sport to address discrimination in all its forms.
Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $30 million.
Canyon Park: 24016 Bothell-Everett Hwy, Ste B 300, Bothell WA 98021
Canyon Park: 24016 Bothell-Everett Hwy, Ste B 300, Bothell WA 98021
Lynnwood: 19620 SR 99, Ste 103, Lynnwood WA 98036
For a list of restaurants in your area, please visit our charity listing by state.
About Jersey Mike’s
Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike's has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,200 locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit jerseymikes.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.
About Special Olympics USA Games
The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota’s Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations.
