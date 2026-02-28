Workshop on dealing with anxiety - March 6, 2026
Saturday, February 28, 2026
|Christine Vervitsiotis, LMHC
There is no ‘quick fix’ but there are many tools that we can use to calm both the body and the mind.
Join us for a practical conversation about anxiety!
In this workshop, we will explore why specific anxiety reduction techniques work for specific types of anxiety. We will also spend a good amount of time practicing these skills together.
Led by Christine Vervitsiotis, LMHC
WHEN: March 6, 2026 from 10:30am – 12:00pm
COST: Free
REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536
