Workshop on dealing with anxiety - March 6, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Christine Vervitsiotis, LMHC
Anxiety Toolkit - There are many reasons why anxiety can increase as we age, and it is easy to become overwhelmed by worry, discomfort, and sleepless nights. 

There is no ‘quick fix’ but there are many tools that we can use to calm both the body and the mind.

Join us for a practical conversation about anxiety! 

In this workshop, we will explore why specific anxiety reduction techniques work for specific types of anxiety. We will also spend a good amount of time practicing these skills together.

Led by Christine Vervitsiotis, LMHC

WHEN: March 6, 2026 from 10:30am – 12:00pm

COST: Free

REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536


