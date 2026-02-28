Workshop on dealing with anxiety - March 6, 2026

Christine Vervitsiotis, LMHC Anxiety Toolkit - There are many reasons why anxiety can increase as we age, and it is easy to become overwhelmed by worry, discomfort, and sleepless nights. - There are many reasons why anxiety can increase as we age, and it is easy to become overwhelmed by worry, discomfort, and sleepless nights.





There is no ‘quick fix’ but there are many tools that we can use to calm both the body and the mind.

Join us for a practical conversation about anxiety!





In this workshop, we will explore why specific anxiety reduction techniques work for specific types of anxiety. We will also spend a good amount of time practicing these skills together.



