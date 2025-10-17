Local candidates who have already won their elections
Friday, October 17, 2025
King County Council
- Rod Dembowski
Port of Seattle
- Ryan Calkins
- Hamdi Mohamed
- Toshiko Grace Hasegawa
Shoreline City Council
- Laura Mork
- Eben Pobee
- Christopher Roberts
Lake Forest Park City Council
- Larry Goldman
Kenmore City Council
- Eric Adman
Shoreline School Board
- Emily Williams
- Lama Chikh
Shoreline Fire Department Commissioner
- Kimberly Fischer
- Rick Nye
Fire Protection District No. 16 Commissioner (Kenmore / LFP)
- Josh Pratt
- Rick Webster
North City Water District Commissioner
- Patty Hale
Lake Forest Park Water District Commissioner
- Eli Zehner
Northshore Utility District (Kenmore/LFP)
- Pat Sutherland
- Brent Smith
Public Hospital District No. 2 (Kenmore)
- Nancy J Stewart
- Suzanne Greathouse
