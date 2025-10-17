Local candidates who have already won their elections

Friday, October 17, 2025

Congratulations to these incumbents / candidates who were re-elected just by filing to run. As no one is running against them, they have won by default.

King County Council
  • Rod Dembowski
Port of Seattle
  • Ryan Calkins
  • Hamdi Mohamed
  • Toshiko Grace Hasegawa
Shoreline City Council
  • Laura Mork
  • Eben Pobee
  • Christopher Roberts
Lake Forest Park City Council
  • Larry Goldman
Kenmore City Council
  • Eric Adman
Shoreline School Board
  • Emily Williams
  • Lama Chikh
Shoreline Fire Department Commissioner
  • Kimberly Fischer
  • Rick Nye
Fire Protection District No. 16 Commissioner (Kenmore / LFP)
  • Josh Pratt
  • Rick Webster
North City Water District Commissioner
  • Patty Hale
Lake Forest Park Water District Commissioner
  • Eli Zehner
Northshore Utility District (Kenmore/LFP)
  • Pat Sutherland
  • Brent Smith
Public Hospital District No. 2 (Kenmore)
  • Nancy J Stewart
  • Suzanne Greathouse

