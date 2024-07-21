WSDOT: Help prevent brush fires and larger wildfires
Sunday, July 21, 2024
The primary roadside fire risks include burning material, such as a discarded cigarette or a firework; a blown tire or other malfunction that causes sparks; and inadvertently dragging chains over the roadway.
The heat from the bottom of a vehicle also can start a fire just by driving over dry grass.
Here’s how you can help prevent roadside fires:
- Never throw a cigarette or any lit or flammable material from a vehicle.
- Check the air pressure in your tires to help prevent a blowout.
- Ensure chains are not dragging when towing a heavy load or an RV.
- Use battery-operated lighted cones or reflective triangles if broken down instead of a lit flare.
0 comments:
Post a Comment