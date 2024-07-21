WSDOT: Help prevent brush fires and larger wildfires

The primary roadside fire risks include burning material, such as a discarded cigarette or a firework; a blown tire or other malfunction that causes sparks; and inadvertently dragging chains over the roadway.







The heat from the bottom of a vehicle also can start a fire just by driving over dry grass.



Here’s how you can help prevent roadside fires: The heat from the bottom of a vehicle also can start a fire just by driving over dry grass.Here’s how you can help prevent roadside fires: