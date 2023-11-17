S.A.G.E. club Trivia event Friday November 17, 2023 at Teen Center
Friday, November 17, 2023
Friday the 17th of November 2023 we will have a S.A.G.E. club event! The Teen Center is open 2:30pm to 9:00pm and Trivia will be happening at 4:00pm.
You can make your own team or can be placed in a team when you arrive! Number of youth per team will depend on the number of participants but it will approximately be teams of 3-5 youth. Come play trivia, eat food, and win prizes!
Meet new people, make friends, and check out the teen center!
For more information email SAGE's club lead Mary at mhale@shorelinewa.gov
The Shoreline Teen Center is open from 2:30 to 9:00pm so feel free to come early and stay late for Teen Center games and activities. It is located at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
