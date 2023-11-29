Let's Make Gifts for the holidays on December 2, 2023 at Shoreline Community College
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Join us for this fun workshop, and learn how to create paper beads, then fashion them into jewelry.
Decorate a candle with coordinating box of matches, and make a cute pinecone owl to grace a mantel or a tree.
Leave with several treasures and patterns to make more. For families and adults of all ages.
Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 10am to 1pm at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, The PUB 9000 building, room 9208.
Fee: $39.00 All supplies provided!
Register here
Sponsored by Continuing Education, Shoreline Community College.
