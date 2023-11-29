Let's Make Gifts for the holidays on December 2, 2023 at Shoreline Community College

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Nothing beats a handcrafted gift! 

Join us for this fun workshop, and learn how to create paper beads, then fashion them into jewelry. 

Decorate a candle with coordinating box of matches, and make a cute pinecone owl to grace a mantel or a tree. 

Leave with several treasures and patterns to make more. For families and adults of all ages.

Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 10am to 1pm at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, The PUB 9000 building, room 9208.

Fee: $39.00 All supplies provided!

Register here

Sponsored by Continuing Education, Shoreline Community College.


Posted by DKH at 8:16 PM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  