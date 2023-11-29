Let's Make Gifts for the holidays on December 2, 2023 at Shoreline Community College

Nothing beats a handcrafted gift!





Join us for this fun workshop, and learn how to create paper beads, then fashion them into jewelry.





Decorate a candle with coordinating box of matches, and make a cute pinecone owl to grace a mantel or a tree.





Leave with several treasures and patterns to make more. For families and adults of all ages.









Sponsored by Continuing Education, Shoreline Community College. Fee: $39.00 All supplies provided!








