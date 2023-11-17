Scene Over the Sound: King county Bell helicopter

Story and photos by Jan Hansen





Tuesday afternoon King County's Bell helicopter flew over Shoreline then turned north in a low flight between Kingston and Edmonds.







From the King County Website: From the King County Website:





The King County Sheriff’s Air Support Unit is the only full-time rotary-wing law enforcement aviation unit in Washington State. Four other counties (Chelan, Thurston, Snohomish and Spokane) each operate helicopters on a limited, part-time basis, primarily for wilderness Search & Rescue and wilderness firefighting support.



