Laugh until your face hurts at A Nice Family Christmas at The Phoenix Theatre

The cast (L - R) Patrick Holland, Karli Reinbold, Susan Connors, James Lynch, Shaylyn Reed, Jag, and Melanie Calderwood. Photo courtesy The Phoenix Theatre

By Kindle Carpp By Kindle Carpp





A Nice Family Christmas, by Phil Olsen, directed by Eric Lewis, opened November 24, 2023 at The Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds to an uproarious response from the opening night crowd.





I was surrounded by audience members who were snorting with laughter.





The scene opens on a midwestern living room decorated for Christmas, missing only the scent of cookies and a sprig of mistletoe.





Our cast of characters includes Carl, the Family Disappointment; Michael the Golden Brother; and forgotten little sister Stacy.





Rounding out the cast are Carl's peacemaker mother, floozy grandmother, and uninvited lush of an uncle.





Susan Connors, Jag, and Shaylyn Reed

Photo courtesy The Phoenix Theatre The family dysfunction is evident immediately as Carl arrives and his mother and grandmother are disappointed that he isn't Michael. The family dysfunction is evident immediately as Carl arrives and his mother and grandmother are disappointed that he isn't Michael.





As the night progresses we watch the family attempt to be civil, assisted by a bribe from their mother, as their secrets come to light.





And let me tell you - the tea is hot. I found myself gasping at the gossip that was being spilled. If this fruitcake family weren't so funny, it would be a disaster. There are so many one liners that were delivered so well that the cast often had to pause for audience laughter.





And the unsaid question of the night was: will the magic of Christmas heal their relationships?





If you want to laugh until your face hurts and be immersed in family gossip that will brighten your holiday season, please go see A Nice Family Christmas.









November 24 - December 17, 2023

Friday - Saturday 7:30pm

Sunday 2pm