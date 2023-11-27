North City Business Association's 24th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Festival and Toy Drive December 2, 2023

We at North City Water District look forward to this special moment every year— when hundreds of colorful lights in the shape of a giant Christmas tree suddenly light up the night sky, installed by our crew on top of our 3.7 million gallon reservoir.









If you are able, consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate on the night of the event.





Here are a few ideas:

Infants: plush animals, sensory and developmental toys

Children ages 3-10: books, science kits, Legos, puzzles, games, soccer balls or basketballs, art kits / supplies, dolls, plush animals

Teens: sports equipment, board games, science kits, art supplies, gift cards for clothing or music stores We hope to see you all there!



y on Saturday December 2, 2023 starting at 6:30pm



Thank you to this year's generous Sponsors: We hope to see you all there! Les Schwab at NE 180th St and 15th Ave NE in North Cit y onThank you to this year's generous Sponsors:

As always, this festival offers fun for the entire family, including live music, sing-along carols, warm beverages, tasty Christmas cookies, and photos with Santa Claus... but there's something extra this year: