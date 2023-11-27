North City Business Association's 24th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Festival and Toy Drive December 2, 2023
Monday, November 27, 2023
As always, this festival offers fun for the entire family, including live music, sing-along carols, warm beverages, tasty Christmas cookies, and photos with Santa Claus... but there's something extra this year:
The Center for Human Services is conducting a Toy Drive!
If you are able, consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate on the night of the event.
Here are a few ideas:
- Infants: plush animals, sensory and developmental toys
- Children ages 3-10: books, science kits, Legos, puzzles, games, soccer balls or basketballs, art kits / supplies, dolls, plush animals
- Teens: sports equipment, board games, science kits, art supplies, gift cards for clothing or music stores
Les Schwab at NE 180th St and 15th Ave NE in North City on Saturday December 2, 2023 starting at 6:30pm
Thank you to this year's generous Sponsors:
- North City Water District will ensure Santa Claus is on hand for photo opportunities
- Les Schwab will provide a gathering place for everyone in their parking lot
- Around the Sound Community Band will be playing all sorts of festive, sing-along holiday tunes
- Center for Human Services is coordinating a Toy Drive for kids in need
- Shoreline / Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center will serve up plenty of hot chocolate and coffee
- North City Neighborhood Association will hand out delicious holiday cookies
- Gabbert Architects and Planners helps make everything possible
- North City Business Association supports our area's small businesses throughout the year
