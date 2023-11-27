North City Business Association's 24th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Festival and Toy Drive December 2, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023

We at North City Water District look forward to this special moment every year— when hundreds of colorful lights in the shape of a giant Christmas tree suddenly light up the night sky, installed by our crew on top of our 3.7 million gallon reservoir.

As always, this festival offers fun for the entire family, including live music, sing-along carols, warm beverages, tasty Christmas cookies, and photos with Santa Claus... but there's something extra this year: 

The Center for Human Services is conducting a Toy Drive!

If you are able, consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate on the night of the event. 

Here are a few ideas:
  • Infants: plush animals, sensory and developmental toys
  • Children ages 3-10: books, science kits, Legos, puzzles, games, soccer balls or basketballs, art kits / supplies, dolls, plush animals
  • Teens: sports equipment, board games, science kits, art supplies, gift cards for clothing or music stores
We hope to see you all there!

Les Schwab at NE 180th St and 15th Ave NE in North City on Saturday December 2, 2023 starting at 6:30pm

Thank you to this year's generous Sponsors:

