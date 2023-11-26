Eastside CHADD to learn about Neuropsychological Evaluations at December 12, 2023 Zoom meeting

Explain what a neuropsychological evaluation is / what domains are tested

Compare/contrast neuropsychological evaluations with school evaluations

Discuss duration, timing, and appropriateness of these evaluations

Provide some case examples to illustrate data and diagnoses





Dr. Clancy received her doctoral degree in 2003 from the University of Toronto’s APA accredited School and Child Clinical Psychology Program.





Dr. Clancy worked as a clinical psychologist for several years at Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Canada’s largest children’s rehabilitation teaching hospital prior to completing a 2-year postdoctoral fellowship in pediatric neuropsychology at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, OH.





Dr. Clancy moved to Seattle in 2007 for a position as a Rehabilitation Psychologist and Pediatric Neuropsychologist in the Division of Rehabilitation Psychology at Seattle Children’s Hospital.





During her 10-year tenure at SCH, Dr. Clancy attained Board Certification in Clinical Neuropsychology from the American Board of Professional Psychology in November 2009 and attained Subspecialty Board Certification in Pediatric Neuropsychology in 2011.





She gradually transitioned out of the hospital setting into private practice and is now the co-owner of the Center for Child Development, a group practice located in Bellevue and Issaquah.









Priority registrations now open for members.



To register, please

Put the word "Clancy" in the subject line. Your first and last name Your Eastside CHADD membership number Email address to receive the ZOOM link (If it's different from the one you used to send the email) Telephone number so we can contact you in the event of changes to the scheduled event We encourage you to invite your pediatricians, educational staff, and therapists to attend this important meeting.



If you need to cancel your reservation, please notify us immediately (at



Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 7pm to learn how to support for your children and your students.



The Zoom invitation will be sent on Tuesday, December 12th.



Dr. Clancy has given guest lectures and published scholarly articles in the areas of pediatric pain, autism spectrum disorder, FASD and ADHD.Dr. Clancy will:Dr. Christine Clancy is a Board Certified Pediatric Neuropsychologist in private practice in Bellevue WA with expertise in the neuropsychological assessment and treatment of children and adolescents with acquired and traumatic brain injury, chronic medical conditions, and neurological conditions.