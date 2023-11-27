Gingerbread House decorating event Saturday at Town and Country Market

Monday, November 27, 2023


Gingerbread House Decorating Event

It's a winter wonderland at T&C as gingerbread houses are 50% off for one day only!

Saturday December 2, 2023 from 10am-3pm

Come one come all to Town & Country’s annual gingerbread house decorating extravaganza! 

On December 2, 2023 for one day only, gingerbread kits will be on a can’t-miss half-price sale for $10.99! 

Pick up one of our premium, pre-assembled kits at your local T&C, and join us for some decorating fun! 

We’ll provide all the icing and candies you will need for decorating, plus we’ll be serving hot apple cider and festive cookies! 10 am-3 pm!


