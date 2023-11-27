Tier 2 Severe Weather Protocols through Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Monday, November 27, 2023
The forecast has shifted, with several more days of overnight freezing temperatures. We are extending the activation of our Tier 2 Severe Weather Protocols through Wednesday, November 29.
A Tier 2 activation means the KCRHA, in partnership with local service providers, is working to:
- Open temporary emergency shelters (also known as severe weather shelters), seek expansions to existing emergency shelter programs including 24/7 shelters and night-by-night shelters
- Update communications materials including but not limited to KCRHA’s Severe Weather webpage, and flyers, to include up-to-date information
Find resources and learn more on our Severe Weather Page
0 comments:
Post a Comment