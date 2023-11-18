Woodway residents: Coffee with the Mayor Saturday

Saturday, November 18, 2023


Woodway residents are invited to join Mayor Quinn and their neighbors for a casual Coffee with the Mayor on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 1 - 2:30pm at Town Hall.

If you have a question that you’ve always wanted to ask or if you simply want to spend some time with your neighbors learning about Town government or discussing new ideas, I’d encourage you to join me. Hope to see you there!
--Mayor Quinn

Posted by DKH at 2:29 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  