Woodway residents: Coffee with the Mayor Saturday
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Woodway residents are invited to join Mayor Quinn and their neighbors for a casual Coffee with the Mayor on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 1 - 2:30pm at Town Hall.
If you have a question that you’ve always wanted to ask or if you simply want to spend some time with your neighbors learning about Town government or discussing new ideas, I’d encourage you to join me. Hope to see you there!--Mayor Quinn
