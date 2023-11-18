Emergency Tree Work on NE 182nd Street in LFP on Monday, November 20
Saturday, November 18, 2023
From 8:00am to 1:00pm, NE 182nd Street will be closed from 35th Avenue NE to 40th Avenue NE.
From 1:00pm to approximately 4:00pm, NE 182nd Street will be closed from 33rd Avenue NE and 35th Avenue NE to finish the tree work.
The closure involves setting up a large crane in the work zone so there will be no through traffic during the closures. Please plan to use alternate routes.
