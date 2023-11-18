Emergency Tree Work on NE 182nd Street in LFP on Monday, November 20

On Monday, November 20, 2023, the City of Lake Forest Park’s Public Works Department is doing emergency tree work on NE 182nd Street.





From 8:00am to 1:00pm, NE 182nd Street will be closed from 35th Avenue NE to 40th Avenue NE.





From 1:00pm to approximately 4:00pm, NE 182nd Street will be closed from 33rd Avenue NE and 35th Avenue NE to finish the tree work.





The closure involves setting up a large crane in the work zone so there will be no through traffic during the closures. Please plan to use alternate routes.







