Shop local - ShoreLake Arts Gallery

Store manager Lisa Palmentier peers around the door of the ShoreLake Arts Gallery
When you are doing your holiday shopping, remember to look locally. Town Center in Lake Forest Park has several places to shop for gifts.

One that has been growing and improving over the years is the ShoreLake Arts Gallery. Not only is it a local shop from our local arts organization, it is full of items created by local artists.

It is on the lower lobby of Town Center, across from Chocolate Man and A Better Day Salon. Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

Hours Tuesday - Saturday 12 - 5pm.


