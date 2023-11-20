Shorecrest, Shorewood volleyball teams end their State tournament play
Monday, November 20, 2023
|Shorecrest 2023 volleyball team
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
The 13th-seeded Scots (16-6) fell 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23 against 20th-seeded Ferris.
Shorewood (19-4) picked up a win in the 3A tournament’s round of 16 before falling in the quarterfinals to Mead by scores of 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-13.
The 11th-seeded Stormrays swept sixth-seeded West Seattle 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 to reach the quarterfinals.
On Day 2 Shorewood (19-5) faced Mt. Spokane with a chance to reach the fifth/sixth-place game in the 3A tournament, but the 11th-seeded Stormrays fell 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16 to 10th-seeded Mt. Spokane in a consolation bracket elimination game.
--Thanks to Heraldnet.com sports for this reporting
|Shorewood 2023 volleyball team and friends
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
