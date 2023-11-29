Work party in Five Acre Woods on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Five Acre Woods

Photo courtesy LFP Stewardship Foundation Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party

in Lake Forest Park

Saturday December 2, 2023 from 9am - 12noon









Restoration volunteers continue at your local forest park, Five Acre Woods. This new hidden gem of a park is really coming along!





Work includes removal of invasive plants like ivy, blackberry and bamboo, trail building and maintenance, and planting trees and native plants.





Come dressed for all weather – rain or shine. Wear sturdy shoes and be prepared for uneven terrain and mountain beaver holes.





We will have a limited number of tools available so please bring your garden shears, loppers, folding hand saws or metal rakes but leave your power tools at home.





Don't forget your gloves — some people are sensitive to ivy sap.








