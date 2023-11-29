Work party in Five Acre Woods on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Five Acre Woods
Photo courtesy LFP Stewardship Foundation
Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party 
in Lake Forest Park
Saturday December 2, 2023 from 9am - 12noon


Restoration volunteers continue at your local forest park, Five Acre Woods. This new hidden gem of a park is really coming along! 

Work includes removal of invasive plants like ivy, blackberry and bamboo, trail building and maintenance, and planting trees and native plants. 

Come dressed for all weather – rain or shine. Wear sturdy shoes and be prepared for uneven terrain and mountain beaver holes. 

We will have a limited number of tools available so please bring your garden shears, loppers, folding hand saws or metal rakes but leave your power tools at home.  

Don’t forget your gloves — some people are sensitive to ivy sap.


Posted by DKH at 1:34 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  