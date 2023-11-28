

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 11:45am we will offer a seminar titled, “Popular ideas of Christmas (and where they came from)” Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 11:45am we will offer a seminar titled, “Popular ideas of Christmas (and where they came from)”



We have a lot of wild and wonderful ways of celebrating Christmas: St. Nick, Santa Claus, The Christmas Creche, The Night Before Christmas, A Christmas Carol, Sugar Plum Fairies, and even Flying Reindeer.





Where did all these come from? We will give some of the history in a fun, interactive seminar format, finishing by 1:00pm.









St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church In addition to the seminar presentation we’ll have a chance to share favorite family traditions. All are welcome.



