Shorecrest volleyball off to State tournament
Friday, November 17, 2023
|Shorecrest volleyball team about to board the bus for Yakima and the State tournament
Photo courtesy Shorecrest Athletics
Shorecrest Volleyball had a magical send off Thursday morning, November 16, 2023 as they set off for Yakima.
|Shorecrest volleyball team, coaches, chaperones, supporters, and maybe a cheerleader or two get ready to board the bus for Yakima and the State tournament. Photo courtesy Shorecrest Athletics.
The #13 seeded Scots will face #20 Ferris HS in the State 3A Tournament Friday morning at 8:00am.
Coach Robyn Williams
