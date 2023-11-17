Shorecrest volleyball off to State tournament

Friday, November 17, 2023

Shorecrest volleyball team about to board the bus for Yakima and the State tournament
Photo courtesy Shorecrest Athletics

Shorecrest Volleyball had a magical send off Thursday morning, November 16, 2023 as they set off for Yakima.

Shorecrest volleyball team, coaches, chaperones, supporters, and maybe a cheerleader or two get ready to board the bus for Yakima and the State tournament. Photo courtesy Shorecrest Athletics.

The #13 seeded Scots will face #20 Ferris HS in the State 3A Tournament Friday morning at 8:00am.

Coach Robyn Williams

