Live and Local: Jean Lenke and Jamie Findlay at North City Bistro Wednesday
Saturday, November 25, 2023
With a beautifully smooth and soulful voice, Pacific Northwest Jazz, Folk &
Blues vocal artist Jean Lenke paints music in full color, with broad strokes and a free hand.
As bandleader her approach to music is free spirited, crossing boundaries and mixing genres ~ she doesn’t always color inside the lines.
Her 2019 debut album, recorded in Philadelphia, is full of delightful surprises including tributes to Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan, Bill Evens, June Carter Cash and Lee Morgan. jean therapy music
Jamie Findlay, originally from Seattle, is one of the masters of contemporary acoustic guitar. With two CD's under his own name, "Wings of Light" and "Amigos del Corazon", Jamie is also a very busy performer and composer, both in the States and abroad. His music is flavored by many styles from jazz and blues to pop and funk. Jamie Findlay Music
Wednesday evening’s concert will include Classic standards as well as songs by Carol King, Joni Mitchel, Dolly Parton, Joe Carter Cash, Merl Haggard, Sandy Denny, Ritchie Havens & more. Come out and support Shoreline’s beloved small restaurant , North City Bistro and enjoy this very special concert, right here in your own community, The bistro’s food is delicious! The wine is fine. And the music will surely be a good time. We hope to see you there!
More information here and Tickets here
North City Bistro and Wine Shop 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
