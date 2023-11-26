Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide concert in Shoreline December 10, 2023

Celtic Yuletide returns for another year, bringing generations together for a joyful celebration as the Boulding family and special guests weave their magic with lively and soulful music, storytelling, songs of the season, and stellar Irish step-dancing.

Philip and Pam Boulding’s Celtic harps, dulcimers, concertina, accordion and more are accompanied by their children and guests on violin, cello, whistles, harmonium, guitar, vocals, and percussion.



The Bouldings have been performing since the days of the local medieval and renaissance fairs. Their children have been raised in a musical tradition and are part of the family performances along with a large cast of musicians and Irish step dancers.









45th Annual Celtic Yuletide Concerts Shoreline is a new venue for them this year. The concert is being produced by the Tara Academy of Irish Dance in North Seattle so there will be many amazing Irish dancers at this show.

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00pm

Shorewood High School Theatre





The Yuletide Family:

Daughter Brittany, violinist with the Seattle Symphony, will be able to appear with her parents at all the shows this year, along with her husband, Prescott, operatic baritone, who will add his vocal magic.

Son Brenin, cellist and juggler, will bring his entire family.

Rowan, the beautiful award-winning Irish dancer, her brother Haydn, a world champion Irish dancer and a brilliant percussionist, and award-winning dancers from the Tara Academy of Irish Dance, headed by Brenin’s lovely wife Sara.

Their son Morgan will be there, playing the organ and the tin whistle.

The acclaimed Canadian fiddler and step dancer Jocelyn Pettit is able to join the family once again for this 45th year, along with, as always, Dublin guitarist/singer Colm McCarthaigh.

It wouldn’t be Yuletide without dynamic percussionist Matt Jerrell and his whole family, young dancers with their family’s Tara Academy.



Pam and Phil Boulding with

hammered dulcimer and Irish harps About Magical Strings



Philip and Pam Boulding founded Magical Strings in 1978, the same year they began the Celtic Yuletide Concerts with their family.





They have performed throughout the U.S., Canada, Ireland and Japan, toured and recorded 21 albums on four labels.





They build their own line of Celtic harps and hammered dulcimers for an international clientele, run the School of Magical Strings and host the Magic Hill Summer Harp Camp at their beautiful 5-acre home overlooking Puget Sound.





Once called the “Von Trapps of the Northwest” by local media, their love of music is embraced by their five grown children and nine grandchildren age 22 years to one year old, who join the family for Celtic Yuletide.



