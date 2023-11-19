The Donut Dollies and the I Corp Wrestling Tournament
Sunday, November 19, 2023
I have previously written about Avis Schwab and her service as a Donut Dolly in Vietnam from 1967 to 1967.
Young, single and college educated women volunteer for a Red Cross program to support the GIs in Vietnam. Armed only with smiles and hand-made games, the Donut Dollies risked their lives every day to achieve their mission of cheering up and bringing a sense of home to the U.S. troops.
The Dollies were always thinking of new projects to interact with the GIs. One day, Avis suggested that they organize a wrestling tournament.
|Wall to wall people attended the unadvertised event
So, the Donut Dollies went to work... where can we have the tournament, can we get mats, etc. The wrestling tournament took on a life of its own with everything coming together. However, there was one thing they could not find in Vietnam, trophies. She wrote her parents and they contacted A-1 Trophy Co in Olympia and D & E Trophy Co in Tacoma and they enthusiastically donated the trophies.
|Trophies awarded were donated from Washington companies
The D & E Trophy Co included a note, “We hope all goes well. Let us know what else we can do.”
On June 16, 1968, the I Corp Wrestling Tournament was held at the Red Cross Center, Freedom Hill, Hill 327, Danang Run. It was standing room only with GIs spilling out the door. Avis was surprised by the number as they had no advertisement for the tournament; clearly word of mouth played a big role and they came from all over, some from the DMZ.
|Enlisted GI vs Officer
A very entertaining day for the troops and just another day of work for the Donut Dollies.
--Photos courtesy of Avis Schwab
