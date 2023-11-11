Avis Schwab – Donut Dolly, Vietnam 1967 to 1968





When her Dad picked her up at SeaTac International Airport, she said, “I have something to tell you. I want to go to Vietnam but Mom is going to get mad.”

Her wonderful Dad said, “Kid, don’t worry about it, I’ll take care of Mom.”





A colleague of hers in the Peace Corps had told her about an American Red Cross program that sent young women to Vietnam. They had to be 21-24 years old, have a college degree, be single and have a great personality. Their role was to bring a bit of home to the troops in Vietnam.





Handing out presents at Trung Lap on Christmas Day, 1967

They did not brandish guns or crawl in the trenches but were armed only with smiles and hand-made games. The Donut Dollies risked their lives every day to achieve their mission of cheering up and bringing a sense of home to the U.S. troops, holding the line in the emotional battlefield of war.





As Avis learned about this program she thought long and hard about volunteering for a program that would send her to a war zone. The anti-American sentiment in Central America at the time pushed her to apply as she wanted to help our soldiers. Avis applied and was accepted where only one out of six applicants was selected.





Dragon Mt, August 1967

Donut Dollies date back to World War II where female Red Cross volunteers visited soldiers in the field with special clubmobiles that carried coffee and donuts they made, hence the name Donut Dollies.





Donut Dollies also served during the Korean War. In Vietnam, their mission was to boost morale with song, board games or just their presence.





Since they no longer made donuts, they were officially known as Supplemental Recreational Activities Overseas (SRAO) program staff; not a name that rolls off your tongue. Instead, they were affectionately known as Donut Dollies and the name stuck.





Cu Chi, 1967. Helicopters were their primary mode of travel

A total of 627 Donut Dollies served in Vietnam. Avis arrived in Vietnam in 1967 after two weeks of training in Washington, D.C. Avis, with other Donut Dollies, visited troops via Jeep, half-tracks, and helicopter in some of the country's most remote and dangerous regions.





Avis and her colleagues visited many locations in Vietnam including Cu Chi, Dragon Mt, Dau Tieng, Trung Lap, Tay Ninh, Firebase 6-A and Da Nang. Helicopters were the primary mode of transportation as travel over surface roads was not safe.





Avis with Rinty, 25th Scout Dogs, Dau Tieng, October 1967

Avis even had an opportunity to visit Rinty, a 25th Scout Dog, in Dau Tieng.





Cu Chi, Christmas Day 1967

On Christmas Day 1967, Avis and colleagues flew to Trung Lap to distribute Christmas presents sent from the U.S. They only stayed 30 minutes as the enemy always attacked with rockets or mortars on holidays.





One unexpected duty Avis and the Donut Dollies performed was to talk with troops on their way home so that they hopefully would clean up their language. You can imagine a soldier’s language is quite different in a war zone than at home.





Avis called this her "Hard Hat”

Photo by Doug Cerretti One of Avis's favorite keepsakes is her cap which she calls her "Hard Hat." All of the pins, ribbons and badges were given to her by the troops.