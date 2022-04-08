Heros' Café Shoreline is open to everyone - Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022

Like many Veterans' organizations, Heroes' Café Shoreline is a venue for a gathering of Veterans for interaction and camaraderie and to reach out to Veterans in need. 

Heroes' Café Shoreline meets the second Tuesday of every month at Seattle Scottish Rite Center, 1207 N 152nd St Shoreline WA 98133. This month's meeting is Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Heroes Café starts at 9am with coffee and pastries, followed by a Veterans program and lunch ending at 1pm. There is no cost to participate. 

Unique among Veterans organizations is that there is nothing to join, you just show up. Heroes Café Shoreline is open to Veterans, family, friends and the public.


April program

The Shoreline Veterans Association and Heroes Café Shoreline is proud to host author and Gold Star Wife, Michelle Black for a presentation of her book entitled Sacrifice
 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9:00am. 

Her husband, Bryan, was an integral part of the Green Beret team operating in Niger, North Africa under the US Command of AFRICOM. In early 2017, the team was ambushed by ISIS resulting in the tragic death of Bryan and three other team members. 

Reports of the event provided by US AFRICOM differed from the reports Michelle learned from the surviving Green Beret team members. The Command placed blame for failings of the mission on the team leader and the team.
 
“I’ve heard it said that you marry your equal; if that’s true, I’m a beast. A force to be reckoned with. I will do Bryan proud,” Michelle Black.

This sparked an investigation by Michelle resulting in the writing of her book, Sacrifice. Michelle will bring books for sale before and after her presentation. 




