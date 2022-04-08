Heros' Café Shoreline is open to everyone - Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Like many Veterans' organizations, Heroes' Café Shoreline is a venue for a gathering of Veterans for interaction and camaraderie and to reach out to Veterans in need.









Heroes Café starts at 9am with coffee and pastries, followed by a Veterans program and lunch ending at 1pm. There is no cost to participate.





Unique among Veterans organizations is that there is nothing to join, you just show up. Heroes Café Shoreline is open to Veterans, family, friends and the public.





April program