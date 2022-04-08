Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Tour is back in 2022

Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park is back in 2022

Photo courtesy SGLFP

All you know and love about the Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Tour will be back in 2022. During the Covid 'drought' and the seasonal winter months, gardeners and garden lovers have had to content themselves with snippets of garden humor to keep cheerful. Not anymore. One circulating in Facebook feeds is now celebrating the return to the loved customs of the past.

You know that tingly feeling you get when you enter a plant store? It’s the common sense leaving your body.





Some time at the Plant and Garden Art Market held at the Lake Forest Town Center will begin the tingly feeling. Those ‘hard to finds,’ ‘something whimsical,’ or even a replacement for a plant now composting will be there.





You can also take a chance in the raffle ticket and browse the garden art finds. Then it is off to go looking for ideas in other peoples’ gardens that will work in your own. The ones that won’t, will enchant anyway.





Six gardens are on the tour. Each is different from the others, and all are labors of love by the homeowners who developed them. They will work their magic as gardens do, and so will the artists and musicians who grace them. Visitors may take their time in happy contemplation.





On top of all those make-you-feel-good-things is the knowledge that the ticket, plant and art sale proceeds go to good causes. In part, the funds provide public art for the community. Check out one such work: Five by Five by local artist, Rodger Squirrell on the corner of Bothell Way and Ballinger Way. In its soft, rippling fashion, the sculpture soothes out the harsh lines of a shopping center and roads and yours in the process.



The tour also supports nonprofits that help give Lake Forest Park its heartbeat. Proceeds go toward the four local organizations that collaborate to put on the Tour: Third Place Commons, the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation, ShoreLake Arts and the Lake Forest Park Garden Club. With support the groups can put on a tour again next year.









--Beth Weir We look forward to welcoming you to the tingly world of Lake Forest Park Gardens.Tour Day/ Hours: June 18, 2022. 9:00am – 3.00pmPurchase Tickets: Pre-Tickets available May 1 online at EventBrite.com In Person: Wild Birds in LFP Town Center and Sky Nursery in ShorelineAdvance Purchase: $15.00Day of Ticket Sales at the Door: $20.00--Beth Weir













