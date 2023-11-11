Election results 4th day Friday November 10, 2023
Saturday, November 11, 2023
King county elections released the fourth day of results at 4:30pm on Friday, November 10, 2023. The next set of results will be released on Monday.
The farther we get into the vote counting, the less chance there is for dramatic changes. This election looks like it's following the pattern of low voter turnout in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. Kenmore, on the other hand, is currently running an eye-popping return rate of 40%.
Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore all have upset elections, turning out a long-term Shoreline councilmember and the Lake Forest Park mayor, while Kenmore looks to oust two incumbent councilmembers.
A reminder that Lake Forest Park is the only city that directly elects its mayor. In Shoreline and LFP, the new council elects a mayor.
Shoreline Council Pos 4:
- Doris McConnell, incumbent 5,576 votes
- Annette Ademasu, challenger 6,899 votes
Lake Forest Park
Mayor:
- Tom French, former Deputy Mayor 3,109
- Jeff Johnson, current Mayor 1,658
Council Pos 6:
For this open seat, Goode has been ahead the entire week but it's still too close to call.
- Paula Goode 2,493
- Stephanie Angelis 2,207
Kenmore city council
Pos 1:
- Incumbent Melanie O'Cain 3562
- challenger Kara Macias 2426
- Valerie Sasson 3319
- Josh Kurchinka 2631
- challenger Jon Culver 3012
- long-time incumbent and former mayor David Baker 2957
- Challenger Nathan Loutsis 3087
- incumbent Corina Phfeil 2845
