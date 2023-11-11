Election results 4th day Friday November 10, 2023

By Diane Hettrick

Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore all have upset elections, turning out a long-term Shoreline councilmember and the Lake Forest Park mayor, while Kenmore looks to oust two incumbent councilmembers.





A reminder that Lake Forest Park is the only city that directly elects its mayor. In Shoreline and LFP, the new council elects a mayor.





Shoreline Council Pos 4:

Doris McConnell, incumbent 5,576 votes

Annette Ademasu, challenger 6,899 votes

Lake Forest Park



Mayor:

Tom French, former Deputy Mayor 3,109

Jeff Johnson, current Mayor 1,658 Mayor: Council Pos 6:



For this open seat, Goode has been ahead the entire week but it's still too close to call. Paula Goode 2,493

Stephanie Angelis 2,207

Kenmore city council



Pos 1: Incumbent Melanie O'Cain 3562

challenger Kara Macias 2426 Pos 3: In the only open seat Pos 3: In the only open seat Valerie Sasson 3319

Josh Kurchinka 2631 Pos 5: Still a nail-biter, Pos 5: Still a nail-biter, challenger Jon Culver 3012

long-time incumbent and former mayor David Baker 2957 Pos 7: Pos 7: Challenger Nathan Loutsis 3087

incumbent Corina Phfeil 2845





King county elections released the fourth day of results at 4:30pm on Friday, November 10, 2023. The next set of results will be released on Monday.The farther we get into the vote counting, the less chance there is for dramatic changes. This election looks like it's following the pattern of low voter turnout in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. Kenmore, on the other hand, is currently running an eye-popping return rate of 40%.