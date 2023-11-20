Swim 3A State Championships results

Monday, November 20, 2023

3A State Swim Championship was held at King County Aquatic Center November 9 - 11, 2023.


Shorecrest takes 8th-best team score

Scoring in the Top Eight

Shorecrest 200 medley relay team medaled at 5th place  Photo courtesy SC

200 medley relay—
5. Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Quinn Whorley, Miranda Thompson) 1:51.68.

200 individual medley—
6. Daniel Bucholz (Shorewood) 24.60.

100 butterfly—
1. Ella Jablonski (Lakeside) 53.29.

Quinn Whorley SC, 4th in 500 freestyle
Photo courtesy SC

500 freestyle—
4. Quinn Whorley (Shorecrest) 5:10.42.

Aila Howson, SC, medaled 7th in 100 breaststroke
Photo courtesy SC
100 backstroke—
1. Ella Jablonski (Lakeside) 54.66.

100 breaststroke—
7. Aila Howson (Shorecrest) 1:06.36.


