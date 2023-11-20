Swim 3A State Championships results
Monday, November 20, 2023
3A State Swim Championship was held at King County Aquatic Center November 9 - 11, 2023.
Shorecrest takes 8th-best team score
Scoring in the Top Eight
5. Shorecrest (Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Quinn Whorley, Miranda Thompson) 1:51.68.
200 individual medley—
6. Daniel Bucholz (Shorewood) 24.60.
100 butterfly—
1. Ella Jablonski (Lakeside) 53.29.
4. Quinn Whorley (Shorecrest) 5:10.42.
|Aila Howson, SC, medaled 7th in 100 breaststroke
Photo courtesy SC
100 backstroke—
1. Ella Jablonski (Lakeside) 54.66.
100 breaststroke—
7. Aila Howson (Shorecrest) 1:06.36.
