Sno-King School Retirees award mini-grants to educators in Shoreline Schools

Each fall the Sno-King School Retirees , an organization of active and retired employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, offers educator grants to our active members.





Since 1998, SKSR has awarded over $120,000 in mini-grants.

Jafeet Corral: A classroom subscription for IXL math. (2nd grade)

Michelle Holguin: High-quality headphones for her class to use during reading rotations. (3rd grade)

Emma LeBlanc: High-quality headphones for her class to use, especially for literacy programs. (1st grade)

Amy Pitts: A classroom subscription for IXL math. (2nd grade)

Janet Shin: High-interest books and tactile materials for her reset station. (K-5th grades)

Wendy Yamamoto: Alphabet magnets and magnetic boards to use with the phonics program. (Kindergarten)

Mary Telstad: Art supplies for watercolor workshops. (4th/5th grades)

Julie Anneberg: Lap desks to offer alternative seating options in order to meet different learning style needs. (3rd grade)

SKSR is pleased to announce that seven Shoreline employees and one school volunteer are 2023-24 mini-grant recipients.SKSR is glad to be able to assist these educators and their students in this small way.