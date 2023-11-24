Thanksgiving wind

Thanksgiving morning in Edmonds

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

In contrast to the years when windstorms knocked out the power, leaving half-cooked turkeys in the oven and holiday craft fairs using lanterns, this Thanksgiving was beautiful weather.





There was enough wind in the morning to create small waves and crash against bulkheads, but the low tide didn't cooperate to create drama.





And those of us who don't see morning missed the whole thing.





--Diane Hettrick







