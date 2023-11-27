Shakespeare's Lost Christmas Play at the RBCC Players December 8-9, 2023

This holiday season RBCC Players Presents

“Shakespeare's Lost Christmas Play”

Shakespeare’s Lost Christmas Play by Dwayne Yancy and produced by special arrangement with Big Dog/Norman Maine Publishing LLC, Rapid City, SD.

Friday, December 8, 2023 - 7:30pm

Saturday, December 9, 2023 - 2:00pm

Join us for a Holiday Festival in the village of Moldingham-on-Cheese. This delightful comedy will have laughs and surprises from start to finish and is great for ages 10 and up. The show time is approximately 75 minutes without an intermission..Adults: $20 Seniors 65+ and Under 18: $10Bill McLaughlin TheatreRichmond Beach Congregational UCCcorner of 15th Ave. NW & NW Richmond Beach Rd.Shoreline, WA 98177**entrance on West side of building