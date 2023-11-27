Shakespeare's Lost Christmas Play at the RBCC Players December 8-9, 2023
Monday, November 27, 2023
This holiday season RBCC Players Presents
“Shakespeare's Lost Christmas Play”
Shakespeare’s Lost Christmas Play by Dwayne Yancy and produced by special arrangement with Big Dog/Norman Maine Publishing LLC, Rapid City, SD.
Friday, December 8, 2023 - 7:30pm
Saturday, December 9, 2023 - 2:00pm
Join us for a Holiday Festival in the village of Moldingham-on-Cheese. This delightful comedy will have laughs and surprises from start to finish and is great for ages 10 and up. The show time is approximately 75 minutes without an intermission..
Adults: $20 Seniors 65+ and Under 18: $10
Bill McLaughlin Theatre
Richmond Beach Congregational UCC
corner of 15th Ave. NW & NW Richmond Beach Rd.
Shoreline, WA 98177
**entrance on West side of building
