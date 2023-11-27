Richmond Beach Holiday Tree Lighting Saturday December 2, 2023 at 4:30pm
Monday, November 27, 2023
Saturday December 2, 2023 at 4:30pm
Join us for the Tree Lighting event on Saturday, December 2nd at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church, 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177.
We'll begin gathering at 4:30pm in the parking area next to Richmond Beach Road. We'll have hot drinks, snacks, holiday music, and a visit from Santa!
We'll begin gathering at 4:30pm in the parking area next to Richmond Beach Road. We'll have hot drinks, snacks, holiday music, and a visit from Santa!
0 comments:
Post a Comment