Richmond Beach Holiday Tree Lighting Saturday December 2, 2023 at 4:30pm

Monday, November 27, 2023

Holiday Tree Lighting in Richmond Beach
Saturday December 2, 2023 at 4:30pm

Join us for the Tree Lighting event on Saturday, December 2nd at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church, 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177.

We'll begin gathering at 4:30pm in the parking area next to Richmond Beach Road. We'll have hot drinks, snacks, holiday music, and a visit from Santa!


