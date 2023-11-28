Angie Miraflor named interim director

of the King County Library System ISSAQUAH, WA — The King County Library System (KCLS) Board of Trustees has appointed KCLS Deputy Director of Public Services Angie Miraflor as interim director of the library system, effective December 19, following the retirement of current KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.





Miraflor joined KCLS in November 2021. She brings over 20 years of experience working in diverse communities throughout the country. Before coming to KCLS, she served as the director of central services at the St. Louis Public Library.





Miraflor has also served as the director of customer experience at the Brooklyn Public Library, associate director of the West Bronx Library Network at the New York Public Library, and division manager for literacy and learning at the San Jose Public Library.





Angie holds a master’s degree in library and information science and a bachelor’s degree in public relations from San Jose State University.





“I’m proud to say KCLS has been my library home for the last two years,” stated KCLS Deputy Director of Public Services Angie Miraflor. “I’m excited and honored to lead such an innovative and community focused organization during this time of transition. KCLS’ devoted staff will continue to provide excellent programs and robust collections.”





The KCLS Board of Trustees is charged with hiring the new executive director. They are conducting a national search for the position, and they expect the effort to take several more months.





"The Board of Trustees is happy that Angie Miraflor has graciously agreed to fill the role of the interim director,” stated KCLS Board of Trustees President Harish Kulkarni. “We are confident that the library and its patrons will be in able and experienced hands until a new director can start their duties."





Rosenblum announced her retirement in July. A distinguished librarian, she has spent the past 35 years working for public libraries. Since Rosenblum joined KCLS in January 2018, the library system has received numerous awards and accolades for outstanding services and innovation, including being named a National Medal finalist by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) this year — a first for KCLS.







