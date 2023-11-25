

STAGE 1 BURN BAN CALLED FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY









Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improvesDue to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is issuing a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective 2pm, Saturday November 25, 2023.This ban is in effect until further notice."There were high levels of wood smoke last night and early morning today in Snohomish County. And, while there will be some clearing during the day, we expect high levels again tonight. This could lead to daily values of UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS in those areas and MODERATE air quality overall. Stagnant conditions are expected to persist through the weekend and into next week."Puget Sound Clean Air Agency staff will continue to monitor the situation.The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution creating unhealthy air, usually due to excessive wood smoke. Wood smoke affects the respiratory and cardiovascular systems and increases health risks, especially for sensitive populations.