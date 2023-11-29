Man shot during Lake City robbery
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Seattle Police Department
Robbery detectives are searching for multiple suspects after a 28-year-old male was shot and robbed of his scooter Wednesday afternoon November 29, 2023 in Lake City.
Shortly after 1:30pm, officers responded to reports of a male shot in the 13200 block of 35th Ave NE. Police arrived and located a male victim with a gunshot wound. Officers provided life-saving measures until the Seattle Fire Department arrived. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
Police learned the victim was on his scooter when he was approached by a vehicle occupied by multiple males. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle and a handgun. The suspect pointed the gun at the victim and demanded his property. The suspect then shot the victim and fled with the victim’s scooter and backpack.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or the suspects. Robbery detectives responded to the scene and will be leading the investigation.
If anyone has information about this incident, please call Seattle PD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.
