Underground Holiday Market is bigger than ever

A group congregates on the corner outside City Hall

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The Underground Holiday Market used to be confined to the lower parking area in the Shoreline City Garage - hence 'underground'. The Underground Holiday Market used to be confined to the lower parking area in the Shoreline City Garage - hence 'underground'.





It made an appropriate venue during the pandemic, as people and vendors were in the open air.





But now it has expanded and appears to have ambitions to take over the entire corner!





On Saturday November 18, 2023 crowds of holiday shoppers bundled in warm coats happily perused the vendors at the market - and there was a lot to see.





All photos by Steven H. Robinson

Ok, I exaggerate. But it has expanded beyond the underground garage to place a few vendors with canopies in the courtyard between the garage and City Hall. Ok, I exaggerate. But it has expanded beyond the underground garage to place a few vendors with canopies in the courtyard between the garage and City Hall.





Tables with activities for children filled the lobby.





It was clearly a popular event.





--Diane Hettrick







