Lake City's Winterfest December 3, 2023 features local musical talent and electeds
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Lake City Winterfest Sunday, December 3, 2023 from 3 - 7pm, at the Old Chase Bank, 12360 Lake City Way NE. Please enter from 32nd Ave NE off of 125th Ave NE or at 125th and Lake City Way onto 31st Ave NE.
Winterfest will feature:
- Elected Officials Address: Hear from our elected officials as they share their insights and warm wishes for the season. Public Announcements are at 3:30pm.
- Holiday Vendors: Explore a diverse array of holiday vendors offering unique gifts and festive treats.
- Service Providers Showcase: Discover local service providers showcasing their offerings to community. With crafts and activities for kids and families.
- 3:05pm: Dazzling performance by Productions Dance Studio
- 3:30pm: Public Announcements and Special Guests
- 3:45pm: Groove to the rhythms of Jane Addams’ Jazz Band
- 4:30pm: Enchanting melodies of Nathan Hale’s Choir
- 5:10pm: Local band, The James Peters Group, takes the stage for an unforgettable performance
- Jalisco’s Specials: $3 Tacos
- Lil Tiger Treats: 20% Off all orders
- SeaTango Foods: $4 Empanadas
- Gyro Lake City: Discount on first 30 Gyros
Don’t miss out on the magic of Winterfest – a perfect blend of delicious eats, holiday shopping, and local entertainment! Mark your calendars and join us for a day filled with festive fun.
