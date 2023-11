Lake City's Winterfest December 3, 2023 features local musical talent and electeds

Lake City Winterfest Sunday, December 3, 2023 from 3 - 7pm, at the Old Chase Bank, t Sunday, December 3, 2023 from 3 - 7pm, at the Old Chase Bank, 12360 Lake City Way NE . Please enter from 32nd Ave NE off of 125th Ave NE or at 125th and Lake City Way onto 31st Ave NE.

Elected Officials Address : Hear from our elected officials as they share their insights and warm wishes for the season. Public Announcements are at 3:30pm.

Holiday Vendors : Explore a diverse array of holiday vendors offering unique gifts and festive treats.

: Explore a diverse array of holiday vendors offering unique gifts and festive treats. Service Providers Showcase: Discover local service providers showcasing their offerings to community. With crafts and activities for kids and families.

3:05pm: Dazzling performance by Productions Dance Studio

3:30pm: Public Announcements and Special Guests

3:45pm: Groove to the rhythms of Jane Addams’ Jazz Band

4:30pm: Enchanting melodies of Nathan Hale’s Choir

5:10pm: Local band, The James Peters Group, takes the stage for an unforgettable performance

Jalisco’s Specials: $3 Tacos

Lil Tiger Treats: 20% Off all orders

SeaTango Foods: $4 Empanadas

Gyro Lake City: Discount on first 30 Gyros





Winterfest will feature:: (Main Stage – under the large Sequoia at 125th and LCW)Don’t miss out on the magic of Winterfest – a perfect blend of delicious eats, holiday shopping, and local entertainment! Mark your calendars and join us for a day filled with festive fun.