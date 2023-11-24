Star Party at Paramount School Park on December 2, 2023
Friday, November 24, 2023
Star Party at Paramount School Park on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 6 to 10:30pm. Location: 15300 8th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
This public "Star Gaze" event is authorized by the city of Shoreline, Parks & Recreation Department. It is open to the public and free of charge.
Experienced astronomers from the Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) volunteer their time and telescopes and binoculars to share with the public. Everyone is welcome including families with children.
The Moon is near its "third quarter" phase and as such the Moon does not rise until near or after midnight making Shoreline skies particularly dark and favorable for stargazing.
Visit the SAS website for other Puget Sound star gazing events, and for outreach opportunities, meetings and membership information.
Sunset Times:
Globe at Night educational challenge materials on "dark sky preservation" and identifying light pollution can be found on Globe At Night
Paramount School Park Stargaze coordinator is Bill O'Neil.
Check the SAS website frequently for star gazing event status. If weather conditions force cancellation of an event, that news will be posted not later that 4pm the day of the event.
Monthly "Skymaps" for identifying celestial targets and constellations along with a vast number of stargazing tools and publications can be found at Sky Maps
Monthly "Skymaps" for identifying celestial targets and constellations along with a vast number of stargazing tools and publications can be found at Sky Maps
More astronomy information on identifying monthly and seasonal celestial targets, training materials and observing challenges can be found on "Astronomical League" website
