Star Party at Paramount School Park on December 2, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023


Star Party at Paramount School Park on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 6 to 10:30pm. Location: 15300 8th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

This public "Star Gaze" event is authorized by the city of Shoreline, Parks & Recreation Department. It is open to the public and free of charge.

Experienced astronomers from the Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) volunteer their time and telescopes and binoculars to share with the public. Everyone is welcome including families with children.

The Moon is near its "third quarter" phase and as such the Moon does not rise until near or after midnight making Shoreline skies particularly dark and favorable for stargazing.

Check the SAS website frequently for star gazing event status. If weather conditions force cancellation of an event, that news will be posted not later that 4pm the day of the event.
 
Visit the SAS website for other Puget Sound star gazing events, and for outreach opportunities, meetings and membership information.

Sunset Times:
Official at 04:18 PM
Civil at 04:54 PM
Nautical at 05:33 PM
Astronomical at 06:10 PM

Lunar Phase:
🌖
Waning Gibbous
20 days

Monthly "Skymaps" for identifying celestial targets and constellations along with a vast number of stargazing tools and publications can be found at Sky Maps

More astronomy information on identifying monthly and seasonal celestial targets, training materials and observing challenges can be found on "Astronomical League" website

Globe at Night educational challenge materials on "dark sky preservation" and identifying light pollution can be found on Globe At Night

Paramount School Park Stargaze coordinator is Bill O'Neil.


