Green Shoreline Day - volunteer in a Shoreline Park



Green Shoreline Day, Saturday December 2, 2023 in parks throughout the City.





One potential problem of having all the events on the same day: there are people who routinely volunteer at more than one park. They will have to choose and some parks will be short-handed. Brugger's Bog is one location that struggles for volunteers. Northcrest could use some help, too.





This is the first year for this event. The volunteers who shepherd each park will have up to 100 native plants that need to get into the ground on this day.