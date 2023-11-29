Green Shoreline Day - volunteer in a Shoreline Park
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
This is the first year for this event. The volunteers who shepherd each park will have up to 100 native plants that need to get into the ground on this day.
One potential problem of having all the events on the same day: there are people who routinely volunteer at more than one park. They will have to choose and some parks will be short-handed. Brugger's Bog is one location that struggles for volunteers. Northcrest could use some help, too.
Map of park locations
Details and sign up at each park link. Most events are 10am - 1pm but may vary by location.
Darnell Park
12/02/2023
Darnell Park
Echo Lake Loves Native Plants
12/02/2023
Echo Lake Park
Shoreline Park
12/02/2023
Shoreline Park
Brugger's Bog
12/02/2023
Bruggers Bog
Help Us Plant Native Trees!
12/02/2023
Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Northcrest Park
12/02/2023
Northcrest Park
Hamlin Forest Restoration Site
12/02/2023
Hamlin Park
North City Park
12/02/2023
North City Park
Tree Planting Celebration
12/02/2023
Boeing Creek Park
Winter planting
12/02/2023
Twin Ponds Park
Join us! Weekly Sunday Work Party
12/03/2023
Twin Ponds Park
