Holiday and Winter Photography with Merrill Images Saturday December 2, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Holiday and Winter Photography with Merrill Images


Saturday, December 2, 2-3:30pm
For Adults.

Jumpstart your photography with new approaches to image-making throughout the winter season. John and Lisa Merrill from Merrill Images will help you harness the transformative power of light, compose for impact and intentionally make compelling photos.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.

Registration not required.


