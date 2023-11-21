Best in Washington: News Talk Radio KIT 1280 AM / 101.3 FM gives a shout out to Briley's BBQ in Lake Forest Park

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Photo courtesy Briley's BBQ

News Talk KIT 1280 AM / 101.3 FM gave a shout out to Briley's BBQ in Lake Forest Park as the best BBQ in Washington, referencing a list in LoveFood.com


It's on Bothell Way overlooking Lake Washington, five blocks north of the Lake City neighborhood of Seattle (not really anywhere close to Lynnwood in spite of the reference point in the article).


