Best in Washington: News Talk Radio KIT 1280 AM / 101.3 FM gives a shout out to Briley's BBQ in Lake Forest Park
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
|Photo courtesy Briley's BBQ
News Talk KIT 1280 AM / 101.3 FM gave a shout out to Briley's BBQ in Lake Forest Park as the best BBQ in Washington, referencing a list in LoveFood.com
Briley's BBQ 15030 Bothell Way NE Lake Forest Park WA 98155 206-466-1589
It's on Bothell Way overlooking Lake Washington, five blocks north of the Lake City neighborhood of Seattle (not really anywhere close to Lynnwood in spite of the reference point in the article).
